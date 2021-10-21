Huskers sweep Iowa, win 9th straight match

The No. 9 Nebraska volleyball team notched its ninth straight win Wednesday night on the road, sweeping Iowa 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 26-24) at Xtream Arena. The Huskers maintain their hold on the top spot in the Big Ten with a record of 15-3 (9-0), while the Hawkeyes drop to 2-17 (0-9).

Madi Kubik led the Huskers in kills for the ninth straight match, totaling 13 alongside five digs and two blocks. Lauren Stivrins joined her in double figures with a season-high-tying 11 kills on .667 hitting with one block.

Lindsay Krause added eight kills, five digs and two blocks. Kayla Caffey returned to the lineup and registered seven kills on .500 hitting with a match-high five blocks.

Lexi Rodriguez notched 17 digs and had two service aces for the night. Nicklin Hames had a double-double effort with 39 assists, 11 digs and two aces. Kenzie Knuckles finished with a team-leading three aces and added six digs.

The Huskers hit .266 to Iowa’s .215 and also had the advantage in kills (46-43), assists (45-42), aces (8-3) and blocks (8-3). The teams had an identical 55 digs each.

Iowa’s Courtney Buzzerio finished with a match-high 14 kills, and Addie VanderWeide had 10 more with 11 digs for a double-double. Mari Hinkle had 16 digs.

Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics