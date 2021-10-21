Advertisement

Inexpensive and creative Halloween costumes ideas with boxes

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the pandemic nearly everything has gotten more expensive and Halloween costumes are no exception. That’s why staff at Two Men and a Truck have creative costume ideas without breaking the bank.

”We started creating boxtumes as an easy way to create a Halloween costume without going through the hassle of going to the stores,” DeAnna Whitemore with Two Men and a Truck. “You can figure out what to be and you can be really creative with it. It’s just a great thing to do with family, friends with your little ones.”

Here are some creative box costume ideas for Halloween.

