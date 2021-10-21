Inexpensive and creative Halloween costumes ideas with boxes
Published: Oct. 21, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the pandemic nearly everything has gotten more expensive and Halloween costumes are no exception. That’s why staff at Two Men and a Truck have creative costume ideas without breaking the bank.
”We started creating boxtumes as an easy way to create a Halloween costume without going through the hassle of going to the stores,” DeAnna Whitemore with Two Men and a Truck. “You can figure out what to be and you can be really creative with it. It’s just a great thing to do with family, friends with your little ones.”
Here are some creative box costume ideas for Halloween.
