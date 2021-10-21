Advertisement

LFR announces new assistant chief

LFR Battalion Chief Mike Smith, who's been promoted to Assistant Chief.
LFR Battalion Chief Mike Smith, who's been promoted to Assistant Chief.(Ryan Swanigan/Lincoln Fire & Rescue)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue has announced the promotion of a new assistant chief to Fire Chief Dave Engler.

The department announced the promotion of one of it’s on-duty Battalion Chiefs, Mike Smith, to the position in the social media post on Wednesday.

“Mike has been with the department since 1997, when he was hired as a firefighter,” LFR said.

Smith was one of the three new battalion chiefs added when LFR reinstated ‘Battalion 2′ back in the summer of 2019. Prior to that, Smith was a Captain for Lincoln Fire & Rescue, primarily at Fire Station 5.

“Mike will begin his new role as assistant chief, responsible for operations and staffing, on November 25, 2021,” the department said.

With Smith’s promotion, LFR will also begin the process of looking for his replacement amongst the group of on-duty Battalion Chiefs serving the Capital City.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic shutdown at HWY 77 in both directions in southwest Lincoln due to serious crash
Lincoln Police to provide update Thursday on deadly car vs. pedestrian crash
Lincoln officials responded to a deadly assault near 27th and Vine Street Monday afternoon.
Lincoln Police release name of man beaten to death
Semi fire
UPDATE: NSP ID’s two people killed in crash on I-80 in Seward County
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The scene of a rollover crash near 84th & A Streets, as seen from a City of Lincoln traffic...
Two hospitalized after late Tuesday night crash

Latest News

7-Day Outlook
Thursday Forecast: Seasonably cool will be the rule...
.
Man has life-threatening injuries after Wednesday afternoon car vs. pedestrian crash
Traffic shutdown at HWY 77 in both directions in southwest Lincoln due to serious crash
Lincoln Police to provide update Thursday on deadly car vs. pedestrian crash
Nebraska’s Army National Guard maintains parachute certification jumps