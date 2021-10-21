LFR announces new assistant chief

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue has announced the promotion of a new assistant chief to Fire Chief Dave Engler.

The department announced the promotion of one of it’s on-duty Battalion Chiefs, Mike Smith, to the position in the social media post on Wednesday.

“Mike has been with the department since 1997, when he was hired as a firefighter,” LFR said.

Smith was one of the three new battalion chiefs added when LFR reinstated ‘Battalion 2′ back in the summer of 2019. Prior to that, Smith was a Captain for Lincoln Fire & Rescue, primarily at Fire Station 5.

“Mike will begin his new role as assistant chief, responsible for operations and staffing, on November 25, 2021,” the department said.

With Smith’s promotion, LFR will also begin the process of looking for his replacement amongst the group of on-duty Battalion Chiefs serving the Capital City.

