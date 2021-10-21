Advertisement

LPD: 56-year-old man killed in pedestrian vs. car crash on Highway 77

LPD has identified the man killed in a car vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday morning in west Lincoln.(KOLN)
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified the man killed in a car vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday morning in west Lincoln.

According to LPD, officers rendered first aid to the pedestrian, identified as 56-year-old Timothy Beem, until Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived.

LPD said Beem was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 77, north of Rosa Parks Way.

Officers interviewed witnesses and processed the scene for evidence.

According to police, a multi-colored 2006 Infiniti sedan and a brown 2007 Chevrolet Malibu were southbound on Highway 77 between W O Street and Van Dorn at the time of the crash.

Police said Beem had pulled over to the shoulder and exited his car to retrieve debris from the roadway and while he was walking westbound across the highway to return to his car, he was hit by another car.

Investigators said they are still working to determine the timeline of events and each car’s involvement.

Wednesday afternoon, LPD said both cars had been located and the drivers have since been interviewed.

LPD said no citations have been issued at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Not long after the car vs. pedestrian crash, a secondary crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway, shutting down Highway 77 from I-80 to W Van Dorn.

