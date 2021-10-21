LPD: Man demands woman’s keys, takes off in car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a man stole a stranger’s car downtown while she was getting into it.

On Wednesday, just before 8 p.m., police were called to an area of 12th and H Streets for an auto theft.

LPD said the victim, a 24-year-old woman, reported that she was approached by a man while walking to her car.

According to police, the man cornered her and demanded her car keys where he then left in her 2008 white Honda Accord, Nebraska license plate 29K499. Investigators said the car is valued at $4,000.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the neighborhood and are searching for video.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

During that same time frame, LPD said officers also responded to an attempted robbery near 11th and G Streets.

LPD said a 58-year-old woman reported that while getting into her car she was approached by a man who demanded the keys to her car.

Police said the woman ran into a nearby restaurant and the man ran away.

LPD said investigators are working to determine if these two incidents are related.

