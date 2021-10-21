Advertisement

LPD: Man demands woman’s keys, takes off in car

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a man stole a stranger’s car downtown while she was getting into it.

On Wednesday, just before 8 p.m., police were called to an area of 12th and H Streets for an auto theft.

LPD said the victim, a 24-year-old woman, reported that she was approached by a man while walking to her car.

According to police, the man cornered her and demanded her car keys where he then left in her 2008 white Honda Accord, Nebraska license plate 29K499. Investigators said the car is valued at $4,000.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the neighborhood and are searching for video.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

During that same time frame, LPD said officers also responded to an attempted robbery near 11th and G Streets.

LPD said a 58-year-old woman reported that while getting into her car she was approached by a man who demanded the keys to her car.

Police said the woman ran into a nearby restaurant and the man ran away.

LPD said investigators are working to determine if these two incidents are related.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic shutdown at HWY 77 in both directions in southwest Lincoln due to serious crash
Lincoln Police to provide update Thursday on deadly car vs. pedestrian crash
Lincoln officials responded to a deadly assault near 27th and Vine Street Monday afternoon.
Lincoln Police release name of man beaten to death
Semi fire
UPDATE: NSP ID’s two people killed in crash on I-80 in Seward County
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The scene of a rollover crash near 84th & A Streets, as seen from a City of Lincoln traffic...
Two hospitalized after late Tuesday night crash

Latest News

Staff at Two Men and a Truck have creative costume ideas without breaking the bank.
Inexpensive and creative Halloween costumes ideas with boxes
Staff at Two Men and a Truck have creative costume ideas without breaking the bank.
Inexpensive and creative Halloween costumes ideas with boxes
Man has life-threatening injuries after Wednesday afternoon car vs. pedestrian crash
LPD has identified the man killed in a car vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday morning in west...
LPD: 56-year-old man killed in pedestrian vs. car crash on Highway 77