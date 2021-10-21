Advertisement

Man has life-threatening injuries after Wednesday afternoon car vs. pedestrian crash

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near S Coddington and West O.

Police confirm that CPR was in progress on the victim, who was rushed to a Lincoln hospital. As of right now, LPD says the incident hasn’t resulted in a fatality.

Police tell 10/11 NOW the incident is not a hit-and-run, but citations or arrests are not known at this time.

LPD says more details will be released at the Thursday morning briefing. That’s in addition to an update on a deadly car vs. pedestrian crash, which occurred hours earlier on Wednesday, north of Highway 77 and Rosa Parks.

