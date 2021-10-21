Advertisement

Ricketts ends DHM, allowing elective surgeries to resume

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, June...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, June 25, 2020, to update Nebraska's response to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced Thursday that he is ending a Directed Health Measure that had temporarily suspended elective surgeries.

Ricketts said in a release that COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen below the 10 percent of hospital bed capacity threshold which triggered the DHM.

‘The DHM will be rescinded at 11:59 PM on October 21, 2021. This will allow Class D and Class E elective surgeries to resume as of October 22, 2021.” the release states.

In addition, Ricketts announced that starting on Friday, the statewide COVID-19 dashboard will go back to being updated weekly at dhhs.ne.gov. It is currently being updated daily.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic shutdown at HWY 77 in both directions in southwest Lincoln due to serious crash
Lincoln Police to provide update Thursday on deadly car vs. pedestrian crash
Lincoln officials responded to a deadly assault near 27th and Vine Street Monday afternoon.
Lincoln Police release name of man beaten to death
Semi fire
UPDATE: NSP ID’s two people killed in crash on I-80 in Seward County
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The scene of a rollover crash near 84th & A Streets, as seen from a City of Lincoln traffic...
Two hospitalized after late Tuesday night crash

Latest News

Man has life-threatening injuries after Wednesday afternoon car vs. pedestrian crash
LPD has identified the man killed in a car vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday morning in west...
LPD: 56-year-old man killed in pedestrian vs. car crash on Highway 77
Bill on COVID-19 1020
Bill on COVID-19 1020
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!