Advertisement

Three people reported shot at Superior elevator

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Three people were reported shot Thursday in Superior.(KKTV)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were reported shot Thursday afternoon near the Agrex Elevator in Superior.

The shooting happened sometime between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Corey Kopsa, General Manager of Superior radio station KFRS, told Local4 that a Nuckolls County Sheriff’s spokesperson told him that they had the shooter, but it was not immediately clear if the shooter had been arrested. Kopsa also reported several law enforcement and emergency vehicles near the scene.

A sheriff spokesperson said some people had been taken to the hospital, but more information about their conditions or the status of the shooter was not immediately available.

The Agrex elevator is located on the east end of Superior.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local4 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic shutdown at HWY 77 in both directions in southwest Lincoln due to serious crash
Lincoln Police to provide update Thursday on deadly car vs. pedestrian crash
Lincoln officials responded to a deadly assault near 27th and Vine Street Monday afternoon.
Lincoln Police release name of man beaten to death
Semi fire
UPDATE: NSP ID’s two people killed in crash on I-80 in Seward County
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
LPD has identified the man killed in a car vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday morning in west...
LPD: 56-year-old man killed in pedestrian vs. car crash on Highway 77

Latest News

distracted driving crash
Distracted driving crash caught on camera
Jesse Smith faces charges in both Hall and Howard county.
St. Paul man arrested in Howard County pickup/rifle thefts
Staff at Two Men and a Truck have creative costume ideas without breaking the bank.
Inexpensive and creative Halloween costumes ideas with boxes
Staff at Two Men and a Truck have creative costume ideas without breaking the bank.
Inexpensive and creative Halloween costumes ideas with boxes