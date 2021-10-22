Advertisement

4 die in Washington state shooting

By KING staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Four people are dead after a shooting in Tacoma, Washington, Thursday night.

The first 911 calls came in around 4:30 p.m. The shots were fired in a dense residential neighborhood.

“Well, we heard what sounded like fireworks going off. My daughter’s fiancé ran in telling everybody get down. Somebody’s shooting across the street, so immediately, boom, we all hit down,” said Greg Riemersma, who lives just feet away.

Tacoma police rushed to the scene and found two females and a male dead. It all happened outdoors.

“The shooting started in an alley west of Everett Street, and part of the scene transferred to the front of the residence,” said officer Wendy Haddow.

Paramedics rushed a fourth victim, a male, to a hospital, where he later died.

Lister Elementary School, which is right across the street, went into lockdown while police searched for the shooter.

They cannot yet say what led to the shooting, which left neighbors in shock.

“(It’s) one of the most horrible things that I’ve seen in a long time in this neighborhood,” Riemersma said.

Including these deaths, Tacoma has seen 27 homicides this year.

Copyright 2021 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Three dead, including shooter, after disgruntled former employee opens fire at Superior elevator
LPD has identified the man killed in a car vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday morning in west...
LPD: 56-year-old man killed in pedestrian vs. car crash on Highway 77
FILE
NSP Investigator hits and kills pedestrian, crash under investigation
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Man has life-threatening injuries after Wednesday afternoon car vs. pedestrian crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden told a town hall audience on Thursday that there will be a spending deal.
Biden expresses confidence spending package will get support
FILE — In this July 13, 1997 file photo Lorli von Trapp Campbell attends a mass honoring her...
Lorli von Trapp Campbell, of ‘Sound of Music’ family, dies
FROST/FREEZE ALERTS
Friday Forecast: A “frosty” feeling to begin the day...
Four people are dead after a shooting in east Tacoma Thursday evening.
4 killed in Washington state shooting