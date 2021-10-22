Advertisement

Boo at the Zoo returning to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo October 26-30

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Halloween is just around the corner and the Lincoln Children’s Zoo will once again host Boo at the Zoo. A tradition for over 50 years, Boo at the Zoo has over 40 booths where families can trick-or-treat.

After Boo at the Zoo had limited tickets and strict guidelines last year, CEO and President, John Chapo, says he is excited for Boo at the Zoo to return to normal.

“Having everyone back, having kids come in costumes, it’s so much fun” Chapo said. “Last year we were so limited, and we want families and kids to come out, superheroes and princesses and all kinds of great costumes coming out to Boo at the Zoo. "

Anyone who wishes to trick-or-treat must purchase a treat bag and all zoo members are still required to reserve tickets. More information can be found on the Lincoln Children’s Zoo website.

