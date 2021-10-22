Domann named semifinalist for Lott IMPACT Trophy

Nebraska senior linebacker JoJo Domann was named one of 20 quarterfinalists for the 2021Lott IMPACT® Trophy announced Thursday.

Domann has started six games for the Blackshirts this season, totaling 50 tackles, including eight for losses, as well as 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. He has two double-figure tackle games, including a season-high 12 tackles against No. 3 Oklahoma. Domann shared Big Ten Defensive Player-of-the-Week accolades as he had 10 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in the win over Northwestern.

The Lott IMPACT® Trophy, now in its 18th year, goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT® on and off the field. IMPACT® is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Semifinalists will be chosen in late November and four finalists in December.

Domann and the Huskers are off this weekend, but return to action against No. 25 Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 30. Kickoff for the ESPN2 broadcast is slated for 2:30 p.m. (central).

Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics