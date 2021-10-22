Advertisement

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weekend full of fun activities is shaping up in the Capital City. Here are some ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Zombie Hunt

Come out to CJ’s Paintball Park and help them hunt zombies. You will take a hayrack ride through the zombie-infested forest, and you can shoot a paintball marker mounted to the trailer. No need to worry, the zombies cannot shoot back! It’s great for all ages!

Friday and Saturday 7-11 p.m.; $20 per rider

More info: HERE

Vineyard Hayride & S’mores

Celebrate an autumn evening as you take a hayride tour around the vineyard with a stop at the bonfire by the pond. Grab the goods to make a s’more and toast your own! The fire pits will be fired up and their signature “Barn Burner” hot spiced wine will be available to enjoy!

Saturday 5-8:30 p.m.; $10 person (21 and over only, tickets must be purchased online)

More info: HERE

Woof-Tacular Trunk Or Treat

If you are looking for fun for the whole family, this is it! Woof-Tacular Trunk or Treat will have candy for the kids and treats for dogs. There will be bobbing for hotdogs and a pet costume contest. The Waffleman will be there as well, serving up waffles for an additional cost.

Saturday 5-8 p.m.; $3 per trick-or-treater, $5 day of

More info: HERE

Good Life Halfsy

Halfsy the distance. Double the fun. The Good Life Halfsy is more than a half marathon. It’s a fun­ filled weekend celebrating Nebraska and its people, landmarks, icons and culture. Cheer on these athletes as they run through the streets of Lincoln.

Sunday 7:55 a.m. for wheelchair athletes, 8 a.m. for all others; Free for spectators

More info: HERE

Dia de los Muertos

Experience the excitement and discover the meaning of El Dia de los Muertos, (the Day of the Dead). There will be live music, traditional Mexican folkloric dance, storytelling, food trucks, art activities and ofrendas (traditional memorial displays) at the event and Bennett Martin Public Library.

Sunday 11 a.m.; Free

More info: HERE

