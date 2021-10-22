Advertisement

HS Football Highlights & Scores: Thurs, Oct. 21

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HS Football Scoreboard

Thursday, Oct. 21

Bellevue West 48, Lincoln High 6

Boone Central 53, O’Neill 0

Boys Town 41, Omaha Concordia 7

Hampton 49, Santee 7

Lincoln Southwest 24, Omaha Central 20

Millard North 32, Norfolk 24

Omaha North 42, Lincoln North Star 7

Pawnee City 50, Lewiston 0

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 73, Paxton 18

NSAA 8-Man Playoffs

Class D-1

First Round

Anselmo-Merna 36, Summerland 6

Arapahoe 56, Alma 40

Arcadia-Loup City 22, Nebraska Christian 15

Burwell 60, Amherst 24

Cross County 45, Clarkson/Leigh 12

Dundy County-Stratton 66, Cambridge 8

Hitchcock County 72, West Holt 0

Howells/Dodge 56, Elmwood-Murdock 32

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36, Lutheran High Northeast 35

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 30, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 26

Nebraska City Lourdes 57, Thayer Central 14

Neligh-Oakdale 64, Tri County 30

Perkins County 46, Bertrand 28

Stanton 57, Heartland 12

Sutherland 52, Hi-Line 22

Weeping Water 48, Wisner-Pilger 28

Class D-2

First Round

Ansley-Litchfield 74, Pleasanton 8

Bloomfield 66, Wausa 20

Blue Hill 28, Garden County 8

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 66, Fullerton 34

Elgin Public/Pope John 30, St. Mary’s 26

Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Osmond 41

Humphrey St. Francis 42, Allen 14

Johnson-Brock 56, Winside 12

Kenesaw 56, Medicine Valley 0

Leyton 47, Hyannis 12

Mead 26, Wynot 20

Mullen 58, Loomis 12

Osceola 70, Homer 27

Pender 69, Creighton 32

Riverside 74, Sandhills Valley 20

Sandhills/Thedford 60, Lawrence-Nelson 20

