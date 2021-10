LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Shay Myers had 17 kills and Courtney Holsteen added 11 to lead Lincoln Southwest to the HAC volleyball championship on Thursday. The Silver Hawks swept Lincoln Pius X (25-21, 25-21, 25-16) to improve to 28-4 on the season. The Thunderbolts dropped to 22-11 while taking the HAC runner-up trophy.

