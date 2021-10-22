LLCHD plans additional booster-dose clinics

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Friday that it plans to offer Moderna booster dose clinics beginning the week of Oct. 25 through Oct. 29. Clinic dates are being determined, and LLCHD will provide additional details in the near future.

The announcement follows approval on October 21 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of booster doses for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC approved Pfizer booster doses on Sept. 24.

CDC Pfizer and Moderna booster recommendations:

Pfizer and Moderna booster doses are currently approved at six months after a second dose for the following groups:

People age 65 and older and residents in long-term care facilities

People ages 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19

People who work or live in settings where they have increased exposure to COVID-19

The Health Department currently provides Pfizer booster doses and will start providing Moderna booster doses at some of its booster dose clinics. The Health Department will provide more information on Moderna booster clinics soon.

Johnson and Johnson booster recommendation:

Booster doses of the J&J vaccine are now recommended two or more months after the initial dose. J&J boosters are being offered at several local pharmacies.

CDC recommendations also allow people to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some may prefer to get the same type of vaccine that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.

“We’re awaiting final guidance from the CDC and then we’ll be ready to start providing Moderna booster doses sometime next week,” said Pat Lopez, Health Director. “COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide strong protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death. But it’s common for protection from vaccines to decrease over time. A booster dose helps maximize existing protection against COVID-19.”

LLCHD will contact eligible Moderna and J&J vaccine recipients to schedule booster dose appointments. The Health Department is using an approach similar to the initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccine – moving through age and priority groups in stages. So far, more than 10,000 people have received Pfizer booster doses at LLCHD and partner clinics.

Several local pharmacies are also providing booster doses to all ages and groups that are eligible and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department at 402-441-4200.

