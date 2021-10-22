Advertisement

LPD makes arrest for Thursday stabbing

Jacob Hodgdon
Jacob Hodgdon(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police made an arrest for a stabbing that occurred Thursday near 48th and Dudley Streets just after 2 p.m.

When police arrived, no one was at the scene. Shortly after, a 34-year-old man arrived at a Lincoln hospital with stab wounds.

The man reported while he was riding as a passenger in a vehicle, he was stabbed by another male passenger in the torso several times.

The victim said he did not know the man who stabbed him.

Officers interviewed witnesses and developed 32-year-old Jacob Hodgdon as the person responsible.

Hodgdon fled the vehicle after the incident. The knife believed to be used was found in the vehicle the victim arrived at the hospital in.

Police located Hodgdon around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 44th and Madison, and was taken into custody without incident.

Hodgdon was found to be a convicted felon, prohibiting him from possessing a deadly weapon.

He was arrested for 2nd degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

The victim is hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

