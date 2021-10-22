Mild temperatures Friday with rain possible for the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chilly morning temperatures will give way to mild temperatures Friday afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase for Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms in southern Nebraska by late Saturday afternoon and evening. Showers and a few thunderstorms could continue on Sunday in eastern Nebraska.

Mostly sunny skies in the Lincoln area with a few scattered clouds around mid day possible. Highs in the mid 60s with an east-southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Warmer temperatures expected Friday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy skies Friday night into Saturday morning and not as cold. Lows in the lower 40s.

Not as cold Friday night. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms by late Saturday afternoon and evening.

Seasonal temperatures for Saturday (1011 Weather)

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely Saturday night. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm continuing Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy Sunday afternoon with a few lingering showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday afternoon and evening in parts of southern and southeastern Nebraska. Large hail is the main threat.

Marginal risk for severe weather late Saturday afternoon and evening. A few isolated severe thunderstorms possible. (1011 Weather)

Occasional showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Sunday morning. A few lingering showers will continue Sunday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Cooler temperatures on Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Monday should be dry and cool. More rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures will be around the average for the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

