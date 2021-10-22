PBR holds charitable weigh-in before weekend competitions start

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Professional Bull Riding has made its way back to Lincoln, but focused on the community before the competition.

In partnership with Tractor Supply Company, PBR held a bull weigh-in on Friday before the Unleash the Beast’s Cooper Tires Invitational.

First up at the scale was PBR’s bull, Captain, whose weight stacked up against a pallet of dog food to see which weighed more.

The bull weighed nearly 1500 pounds, with the dog food catching up before the full pallet was unloaded.

The dog food, valued at $2,000, was donated to Lincoln Animal Ambassadors.

“It’s just great to see the community help out,” said L.J. Jenkins, PBR stock contractor. “We do what we can, you know, just a little part of it.”

PBR bull rider Cody Nance made an appearance at the weigh-in.

This weekend will be Nance’s return to bull riding after he dislocated his hip in August.

All the bull riding fun is at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are still available.

