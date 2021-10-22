Week 9 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Oct. 22)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 9 of the 2021 High School football season. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.
Watch 10/11 NOW at Ten for highlights and be ready for 10/11 Sports Double Overtime beginning at 10:35 p.m. right here on our website/app and on our 1011 News Facebook page. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts will bring you expanded coverage of tonight’s games.
Friday night’s games included:
Cody-Kilgore 66, Hay Springs 14
Sioux County 68, Banner County 0
St. Paul 1, Twin River 0 (Forfeit)
Scheduled Games:
@ Adams Central: Fillmore Central VS Adams Central
@ Arlington: Douglas County West VS Arlington
@ Ashland-Greenwood: Platteview VS Ashland-Greenwood
@ Aurora: Seward VS Aurora
@ BRLD: Crofton VS BRLD
@ Bennington: Gross Catholic VS Bennington
@ Bishop Neumann: Syracuse VS Bishop Neumann
@ Centennial: Yutan VS Centennial
@ Central City: Wood River-Shelton VS Central City
@ Centura: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Centura
@ Chadron: Ogallala VS Chadron
@ Chase County: Gordon-Rushville VS Chase County
@ Columbus Lakeview: Columbus Scotus VS Columbus Lakeview
@ Columbus: North Platte VS Columbus
@ Cozad: Kearney Catholic VS Cozad
@ Creighton Preparatory School: Lincoln East VS Creighton Preparatory School
@ Crete: Beatrice VS Crete
@ Deshler: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Deshler
@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Sutton VS Doniphan-Trumbull
@ Dorchester: McCool Junction VS Dorchester
@ Elba: St. Edward VS Elba
@ Elkhorn High : Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Elkhorn High
@ Fairbury: Milford VS Fairbury
@ Falls City: Auburn VS Falls City
@ Fort Calhoun: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS Fort Calhoun
@ Gering: Scottsbluff VS Gering
@ Gibbon: Ord VS Gibbon
@ Harvard: Franklin VS Harvard
@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Superior VS Hastings St. Cecilia
@ Hastings: Northwest VS Hastings
@ Heartland Lutheran: Parkview Christian VS Heartland Lutheran
@ Hershey: Bridgeport VS Hershey
@ Holdrege: Gothenburg VS Holdrege
@ Lexington: York VS Lexington
@ Lincoln Northeast: Millard West VS Lincoln Northeast
@ Lincoln Pius X: Fremont VS Lincoln Pius X
@ Lincoln Southeast: Elkhorn South VS Lincoln Southeast
@ Malcolm: Wahoo VS Malcolm
@ McCook: Alliance VS McCook
@ Millard South: Omaha Burke VS Millard South
@ Minatare: Crawford VS Minatare
@ Minden: Broken Bow VS Minden
@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Ralston VS Mount Michael Benedictine
@ Nebraska City: Lincoln Christian VS Nebraska City
@ Norfolk Catholic: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Norfolk Catholic
@ Norris: Waverly VS Norris
@ North Bend Central: Battle Creek VS North Bend Central
@ Oakland-Craig: David City VS Oakland-Craig
@ Omaha Benson: Omaha Westside VS Omaha Benson
@ Omaha Bryan: Grand Island VS Omaha Bryan
@ Omaha Northwest: Kearney VS Omaha Northwest
@ Omaha South: Papillion-LaVista South VS Omaha South
@ Papillion-LaVista: Gretna VS Papillion-LaVista
@ Pierce: Wayne VS Pierce
@ Plattsmouth: Bellevue East VS Plattsmouth
@ Ponca: Archbishop Bergan VS Ponca
@ Potter-Dix: Creek Valley VS Potter-Dix
@ Raymond Central: Louisville VS Raymond Central
@ Sidney: Mitchell VS Sidney
@ Silver Lake: Red Cloud VS Silver Lake
@ South Platte: Arthur County VS South Platte
@ South Sioux City: Blair VS South Sioux City
@ Southwest: Wallace VS Southwest
@ Spalding Academy: Stuart VS Spalding Academy
@ Sterling: Meridian VS Sterling
@ Tekamah-Herman: Aquinas Catholic VS Tekamah-Herman
@ Valentine: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Valentine
@ West Point-Beemer: Schuyler VS West Point-Beemer
@ Wilber-Clatonia: Lincoln Lutheran VS Wilber-Clatonia
