Week 9 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Oct. 22)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 9 of the 2021 High School football season. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Friday night's games included:

Friday night’s games included:

Cody-Kilgore 66, Hay Springs 14

Sioux County 68, Banner County 0

St. Paul 1, Twin River 0 (Forfeit)

Scheduled Games:

@ Adams Central: Fillmore Central VS Adams Central

@ Arlington: Douglas County West VS Arlington

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Platteview VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Aurora: Seward VS Aurora

@ BRLD: Crofton VS BRLD

@ Bennington: Gross Catholic VS Bennington

@ Bishop Neumann: Syracuse VS Bishop Neumann

@ Centennial: Yutan VS Centennial

@ Central City: Wood River-Shelton VS Central City

@ Centura: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Centura

@ Chadron: Ogallala VS Chadron

@ Chase County: Gordon-Rushville VS Chase County

@ Columbus Lakeview: Columbus Scotus VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Columbus: North Platte VS Columbus

@ Cozad: Kearney Catholic VS Cozad

@ Creighton Preparatory School: Lincoln East VS Creighton Preparatory School

@ Crete: Beatrice VS Crete

@ Deshler: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Deshler

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Sutton VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ Dorchester: McCool Junction VS Dorchester

@ Elba: St. Edward VS Elba

@ Elkhorn High : Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Elkhorn High

@ Fairbury: Milford VS Fairbury

@ Falls City: Auburn VS Falls City

@ Fort Calhoun: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS Fort Calhoun

@ Gering: Scottsbluff VS Gering

@ Gibbon: Ord VS Gibbon

@ Harvard: Franklin VS Harvard

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Superior VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Hastings: Northwest VS Hastings

@ Heartland Lutheran: Parkview Christian VS Heartland Lutheran

@ Hershey: Bridgeport VS Hershey

@ Holdrege: Gothenburg VS Holdrege

@ Lexington: York VS Lexington

@ Lincoln Northeast: Millard West VS Lincoln Northeast

@ Lincoln Pius X: Fremont VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Lincoln Southeast: Elkhorn South VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Malcolm: Wahoo VS Malcolm

@ McCook: Alliance VS McCook

@ Millard South: Omaha Burke VS Millard South

@ Minatare: Crawford VS Minatare

@ Minden: Broken Bow VS Minden

@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Ralston VS Mount Michael Benedictine

@ Nebraska City: Lincoln Christian VS Nebraska City

@ Norfolk Catholic: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Norfolk Catholic

@ Norris: Waverly VS Norris

@ North Bend Central: Battle Creek VS North Bend Central

@ Oakland-Craig: David City VS Oakland-Craig

@ Omaha Benson: Omaha Westside VS Omaha Benson

@ Omaha Bryan: Grand Island VS Omaha Bryan

@ Omaha Northwest: Kearney VS Omaha Northwest

@ Omaha South: Papillion-LaVista South VS Omaha South

@ Papillion-LaVista: Gretna VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Pierce: Wayne VS Pierce

@ Plattsmouth: Bellevue East VS Plattsmouth

@ Ponca: Archbishop Bergan VS Ponca

@ Potter-Dix: Creek Valley VS Potter-Dix

@ Raymond Central: Louisville VS Raymond Central

@ Sidney: Mitchell VS Sidney

@ Silver Lake: Red Cloud VS Silver Lake

@ South Platte: Arthur County VS South Platte

@ South Sioux City: Blair VS South Sioux City

@ Southwest: Wallace VS Southwest

@ Spalding Academy: Stuart VS Spalding Academy

@ Sterling: Meridian VS Sterling

@ Tekamah-Herman: Aquinas Catholic VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Valentine: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Valentine

@ West Point-Beemer: Schuyler VS West Point-Beemer

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Lincoln Lutheran VS Wilber-Clatonia

