Weekend Forecast: Mainly dry, seasonal on Saturday; rainy and cooler on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The upcoming weekend looks like a bit of a mixed bag with mainly dry and seasonal weather for most of Saturday with rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday night and into the day on Sunday which will lead to a cooler and wet finish to the weekend.

Into Friday evening, skies are expected to remain mainly clear across the area. Any Friday evening plans shouldn’t be impacted by the weather. Overnight tonight and into Saturday, clouds will increase across the state. The going forecast has mostly to partly sunny skies through Saturday morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies into Saturday afternoon and evening. Dry weather is expected for most of Saturday - it won’t be until Saturday night as a warm front begins to lift north into the area that we’ll start to see a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms across parts of eastern and southeastern Nebraska.

Increasing clouds with generally dry weather through most of the day is expected on Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms develop along a warm front lifting north into the area by Saturday night. (KOLN)

Showers and thunderstorms are then expected to continue across eastern and southeastern Nebraska from Saturday night and into most of the day on Sunday as a low pressure system spins across parts of Kansas. Some isolated strong to severe storms will be possible for southeastern Nebraska, where some storms could produce some large hail. Off and on rain is in the forecast for most of Sunday with rain beginning to taper off towards Sunday night for eastern Nebraska.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact eastern Nebraska through most of Sunday. (KOLN)

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place across southeastern Nebraska into Saturday night where a few isolated severe storms will be possible. (KOLN)

Precipitable water values will be anomalously high for this time of year, so showers and storms are expected to be efficient rain producers this weekend. Total rainfall amounts through Sunday night will be highest across eastern Nebraska, where many areas could see between 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rainfall. Lighter amounts are expected further to the west with a few tenths to a quarter of an inch for central Nebraska with little to no moisture expected across western Nebraska.

Much of eastern Nebraska could see 0.50" to 1.00" of rain from Saturday night through the day on Sunday with lighter amounts further to the west. (KOLN)

As far as temperatures are concerned, we should be fairly seasonal as we start the weekend with a range of temperatures expected for the day on Sunday thanks to areas of clouds and rain. It shouldn’t be quite as cold into Saturday morning where we should see lows in the low 30s to low 40s across the state.

Look for morning lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s on Saturday. (KOLN)

Seasonal weather is expected by Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s for most of the state. Easterly winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH possible at times. Skies should be mostly cloudy for most of the state by Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures should be near normal on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s to the lower and middle 60s for most. (KOLN)

Morning low temperatures on Sunday should be warmer thanks to a blanket of clouds across the area. Look for morning lows in the low 40s to low 50s for most.

Morning lows on Sunday should be mild - in the low 40s to low 50s across the state. (KOLN)

Thanks to clouds and rain, we’ll see cooler conditions on Sunday across northern and eastern parts of the state where high temperatures will only reach into the mid 40s to mid 50s. Where some sunshine and dry weather is expected, warmer conditions are expected by Sunday afternoon. Winds will be swinging around more to the north and northeast and may stay a bit blustery into Sunday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will range from the mid 40s to mid 60s by Sunday afternoon. (KOLN)

The extended forecast will give us a small break on Monday before another upper level trough and surface low pressure system swing through the region. This will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast on Tuesday, Tuesday night, and into the day on Wednesday. Some severe storms will be possible again across southern and southeastern Nebraska on Tuesday - something to watch as we get a little closer. Breezy weather is expected Tuesday, Wednesday, and again into the day on Thursday with temperatures staying near normal in the upper 50s to low 60s through much of next week.

An active weather pattern is expected over the next week with several chances for some late October showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures look to stay at or below average with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. (KOLN)

