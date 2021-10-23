City and County aim to increase cybersecurity

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A study done by a prominent fraud prevention company found that 72% of organizations they surveyed had been affected by ransomware attacks in the last 12 months.

Locally to reflect a charging landscape, the city and the county are working to implement a new cybersecurity system that will hopefully save them from not only a breach, but also save taxpayer money when it comes to insurance policies.

It’s a move both groups have been planning for some time now, changing from one-step authentication to two.

Cyber-security experts said that second-step could mean all the difference.

Nirnimesh Ghose with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s School of Computing said over the past few years cybersecurity has gotten more advanced, but so have the people who are trying to target them.

The most popular is ransomware, which essentially hacks into a system to take information from the entity and holds it hostage for money.

Ghose said often times these scammers are looking for the least-experienced people.

“Use the new people who get into the system or people who are least aware of the cyber security, send them some email,” said Ghose.

The city and county also said that the update will save them money on an insurance policy.

Having two-step security in place is more beneficial to the insurance company, so the amount of liability they are covering is less. That change will have to make its way through a few city and county groups for approval, but it’s expected to pass easily.

