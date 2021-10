LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the Lincoln Correctional Center near 3216 W. Van Dorn Street on Saturday at around 11:23 a.m.

According to a reporter at the scene, Nebraska State Patrol and multiple ambulances are also at the scene.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for more details.

