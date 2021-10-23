Lincoln police respond to knife-related assault in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to an assault that occurred near the 2900 block of Starr Street on Saturday morning.

According to LPD, 28-year-old Kendrick Stabler and a 24-year-old male got into an argument and began to fight at around 5:30 a.m. Stabler produced a knife, and stabbed the second man twice causing superficial wounds.

The 24-year-old man was treated for his injuries and released.

Stabler was arrested for Second-Degree Domestic Assault and Use of the Weapon to Commit a Felony.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.