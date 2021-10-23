Advertisement

Lincoln police respond to knife-related assault in north Lincoln

(WLUC)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to an assault that occurred near the 2900 block of Starr Street on Saturday morning.

According to LPD, 28-year-old Kendrick Stabler and a 24-year-old male got into an argument and began to fight at around 5:30 a.m. Stabler produced a knife, and stabbed the second man twice causing superficial wounds.

The 24-year-old man was treated for his injuries and released.

Stabler was arrested for Second-Degree Domestic Assault and Use of the Weapon to Commit a Felony.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Three dead, including shooter, after disgruntled former employee opens fire at Superior elevator
Law enforcement officers are investigating a deadly shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
NSP releases names of victims in deadly shooting at Superior elevator
Former Nebraska State Fair Financial Director Patrick Kopke was sentenced to jail, probation...
Former Nebraska State Fair finance director gets jail, probation for theft
Lincoln Police responded to a crash that happened near Interstate 180 and Sun Valley Boulevard...
LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

Boosting Cyber Security
Boosting Cyber Security
Lincoln Police responded to a crash that happened near Interstate 180 and Sun Valley Boulevard...
LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
City and County aim to increase cybersecurity
NSAA State Cross Country
High School State Cross Country Championships