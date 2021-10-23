Advertisement

Runners ready for Sunday’s Good Life Halfsy

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -If you’re out and about Sunday morning, be cautious as thousands of runners take to the Lincoln streets. This weekend is the eighth annual Good Life Halfsy. Approximately 6,000 runners are hitting the streets Sunday.

The race begins at 8 a.m. at Seacrest Field. The route takes runners down Normal Boulevard into the Railyard anytime from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers and runners are excited for the run after last year’s was only 50% capacity.

“This year the race is back to normal,” said Linda Brown, Expo Director. “We are excited to have sold out the race at full capacity this year. We have some runners who have chosen to run virtually and we have some who are really excited to be back in person for the first time in almost two years.”

As for weather, they are expecting there is going to be some rain. Finish times for the runners range from an hour to four hours.

Registration for next year’s Halfsy opens in early April.

