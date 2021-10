LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doane hosted Mount Marty Saturday. The Tigers improved to 4-4 in 2021, defeating Mount Marty 28-7.

Concordia hosted Midland in week 8 and the Bulldogs increased there win-streak to four. They defeat the Warriors 21-7, improving to 5-3 in 2021.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.