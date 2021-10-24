Advertisement

Former Nebraska City nurse sentenced for acquiring controlled substances by fraud

Skye Parde, 38, of Nebraska City was sentenced on Oct. 20 for acquiring a controlled substance...
Skye Parde, 38, of Nebraska City was sentenced on Oct. 20 for acquiring a controlled substance by fraud - a felony.(AP)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former nurse in Nebraska City was sentenced in an Omaha federal court for acquiring a controlled substance by fraud.

Court documents show Skye Parde, 38, was sentenced on Oct. 20 to three years of probation and is required to pay a $5,000 fine.

Documents reveal that in Nov. 2018, administrators with Ambassador Health in Nebraska City, reported theft of controlled substances to local law enforcement after learning that narcotic pain medication had been repeatedly filled from a pharmacy but not logged as given to patients.

Authorities said more than 6,000 tablets of Hydrocodone, Tramadol, and Oxycodone prescribed to 23 different assisted-living patients had been ordered but were missing from the facility.

Most of the medication refills had been ordered by Parde when she was employed as a registered nurse on the night shift at the facility.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the Lincoln Correctional Center near 3216 W. Van...
UPDATE: LFR responds to fire at LCC; one person transported to hospital
Lincoln Police responded to a crash that happened near Interstate 180 and Sun Valley Boulevard...
LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
LPD responds to knife-related assault in north Lincoln
Oklahoma cities, others join in effort to overturn McGirt
Week 9 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Oct. 22)

Latest News

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire near the 8900 block of Trader Court in far...
LFR responds to fire in northeast Lincoln
28-year-old assaults 24-year-old with a knife
28-year-old assaults 24-year-old with a knife
8th Annual Good Life Halfsy Sunday
8th Annual Good Life Halfsy Sunday
Good Life Halfsy
Good Life Halfsy called off due to weather