Advertisement

Former volunteer firefighter facing sexual assault charges

A former Waterloo volunteer firefighter is facing sexual assault charges stemming from an...
A former Waterloo volunteer firefighter is facing sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in May 2020.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. - A Waterloo volunteer firefighter has been charged with sexual assault after authorities say he drugged a woman and attacked her while she was incapacitated.

The Douglas County Attorney has charged 27-year-old Brandon Hanusek with first-degree sexual assault of a mentally or physically incompetent person.

Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department Chief Travis Harlow said he placed Hanusek on administrative leave after he was charged in May. Hanusek posted a $2.500 bond after he was arrested in early June and he remains free while the case is pending.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire near the 8900 block of Trader Court in far...
UPDATE: House struck by lightning, catches fire in northeast Lincoln
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northern Lancaster...
National Weather Service issues Flash Flood Warning for Lancaster County
Good Life Halfsy
UPDATE: Good Life Halfsy called off due to weather; virtual race to replace event
Skye Parde, 38, of Nebraska City was sentenced on Oct. 20 for acquiring a controlled substance...
Former Nebraska City nurse sentenced for acquiring controlled substances by fraud
In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, the country’s most wanted...
Colombia’s most wanted drug lord captured in jungle raid

Latest News

Look for highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s for most of the state on Monday.
Monday Forecast: A break in the rain chances with more rain, thunderstorms, and wind looming later this week
Volunteer departments addressing ambulance services in southern Lancaster County
2-alarm house fire near 49th & Randolph Sts
LFR responds to Sunday night house fire
A 40-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced in federal court for his role in a 2019 armed...
Omaha man sentenced for role in 2019 armed bank robbery