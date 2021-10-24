Good Life Halfsy called off due to weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Good Life Halfsy has been cancelled due to poor weather.

Officials noted on their social media that lightning strikes had happened on or around the course, and have advised individuals in the area to seek shelter immediately.

The race had already started at Seacrest Field earlier Sunday at around 8 a.m. The race had been sold out, with approximately 6,000 runners having hit the streets.

The Race has been canceled. Lightning strikes have happened on or around the course. Please seek shelter immediately. — Good Life Halfsy (@GoodLifeHalfsy) October 24, 2021

