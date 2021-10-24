Group plants new trees in Lincoln’s oldest park, Cooper Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln’s oldest park, Cooper Park is located in the South Salt Creek Neighborhood. On Saturday, it got a face lift with the addition of new trees.

After some recent improvements made to Cooper Park, neighbors thought they’d step it up a notch. They hoped to give the park new life by planting about a handful of treas on the north side of Cooper Park.

“As the oldest park in the city of Lincoln, it’s really important for us to maintain the integrity and the history of this area. By showing we care about this park, we want to put improvements in this park,” said Justina Clark, president of the South Salt Creek Community Organization.

The South Salt Creek Community Organization rallied up their neighbors as volunteers and spent hours planting trees provided by Lincoln Parks and Rec.

“I’m always excited when people reach out wanting to do volunteer planting events because it helps bring stewardship and ownership to the park. It’s more meaningful to everybody in the community as opposed to us planting it., said Kaylyn Neverve, park planner with Lincoln Parks and Rec.

Neighbors called the tree planting event a “win-win” investment in Cooper Park.

“We’ll put our time, our money and our effort into it. We want to make sure that the city knows that this is an important area. It means a lot to the neighbors here. Planting these trees is not just for us right now, it’s for the future of the park,” Clark said.

Lincoln Parks and Rec told 10/11 that its role in this event included creating a landscape design.

“We didn’t just plant the trees anywhere,” Neverve said. “There were designated locations where those trees needed to go, based on size and flowering and what they look like in different times of the year.”

Neighbors said they also wanted students at nearby Park Middle School to enjoy these trees for years to come.

Lincoln Parks and Rec said it’s pretty easy to get involved in tree planting. If it’s something your organization would like to do, the department said to reach out and they’ll help arrange it.

