Advertisement

James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies

American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom "Friends," which will soon be available on Blu-Ray, poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2012 in New York.(Carlo Allegri/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — James Michael Tyler, the actor known widely for his recurring role as Gunther on “Friends,” has died. He was 59.

Tyler died Sunday at home in Los Angeles from prostate cancer, said his manager, Toni Benson.

Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018.

Tyler had appeared briefly in 1990s series like “Just Shoot Me!” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” before being cast as a background character in the second episodes of “Friends” in 1994.

Over the show’s 10-year-run, he became the most frequently recurring guest star on the series playing Gunther, the Central Perk worker with an unrequited affection for Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the Lincoln Correctional Center near 3216 W. Van...
UPDATE: LFR responds to fire at LCC; one person transported to hospital
Lincoln Police responded to a crash that happened near Interstate 180 and Sun Valley Boulevard...
LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
LPD responds to knife-related assault in north Lincoln
Oklahoma cities, others join in effort to overturn McGirt
Week 9 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Oct. 22)

Latest News

Look for highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s for most of the state on Monday.
Monday Forecast: A break in the rain chances with more rain, thunderstorms, and wind looming later this week
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden, Manchin and Schumer huddle, but still no budget deal
A 40-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced in federal court for his role in a 2019 armed...
Omaha man sentenced for role in 2019 armed bank robbery
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint