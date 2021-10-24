Monday Forecast: A break in the rain chances with more rain, thunderstorms, and wind looming later this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After heavy rains fell across parts of eastern Nebraska on Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon, we should have a little bit of time to dry out as we start the week on Monday. Unfortunately though, it’s only a small break as another system looks to bring wind, rain, and perhaps even some severe weather back to the area Tuesday into Wednesday of the upcoming week.

Into Sunday evening, clouds will hang around eastern Nebraska with some patchy drizzle and blustery north and northwest winds. Generally dry conditions though are expected tonight and into the day on Monday with clouds finally exiting the area overnight tonight. Into Monday, look for mostly to partly sunny skies through the day with dry weather across the state. Winds should turn more to the east and eventually southeast ahead of our next approaching system which should begin to swing through the region on Tuesday.

Clearing skies overnight tonight should help send temperatures down into the 30s for most of the state, with the warmest readings into the upper 30s across eastern Nebraska thanks to at least a little bit of cloud cover lingering into the overnight hours.

Temperatures by Monday afternoon will range from seasonally cool to near normal. Eastern Nebraska should see the coolest readings with highs in the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. As you reach western Nebraska, temperatures will range from the low 60s to the low 70s.

Our next system arrives into the area as we head into the day on Tuesday. Ahead of that system we should see seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 60s across the area, but winds will become breezy out of the southeast with gusts between 30 and 40 MPH possible. Storms are expected to develop across parts of central Nebraska into Tuesday evening with a line of storms then forecast to potentially move across the state into Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday. Severe storms will be possible with much of central and eastern Nebraska outlined already by a marginal and slight risk for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center.

Not only will some severe weather be possible, but there will also be the possibility for more heavy rain across parts of central and eastern Nebraska with another 1″ to 2″ of rainfall not out of the realm of possibility.

The extended forecast will keep rain chances going into Wednesday as the upper level trough swings through the plains. We’ll also continue to see breezy to windy conditions as the trough moves through with winds out of the north and northwest for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Dry weather is expected for Friday and into Halloween weekend. The Huskers play host to Purdue on Saturday afternoon and the forecast for now looks quite pleasant. The forecast also looks like more of a treat for Halloween than a trick, with highs in the mid to upper 50s with dry weather.

