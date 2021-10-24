Advertisement

National Weather Service issues Flash Flood Warning for Lancaster County

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northern Lancaster...
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northern Lancaster County until 5 p.m.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Flash Flood Warning for northern Lancaster County until 5 p.m.

Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain were leading to flash flooding in eastern Lincoln at around 1:47 p.m. Between two and three inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible in the warned area and could lead to more flash flooding.

Flash flooding may be seen in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lincoln and Waverly.

Lincoln Electric System reported power outages earlier Sunday afternoon, which affected over 400 customers. Currently, over 100 LES customers are still without power.

If you have your own pictures of Sunday’s weather, send it to the 10/11 NOW Weather Album.

