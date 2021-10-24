Advertisement

Omaha man sentenced for role in 2019 armed bank robbery

A 40-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced in federal court for his role in a 2019 armed...
A 40-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced in federal court for his role in a 2019 armed robbery at a Bank of the West in Omaha.(Will Thomas)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 40-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced in federal court to 60 months imprisonment for bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Court documents state that Melvin L. Wilson of Omaha was sentenced on Oct. 18 by Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon. After Wilson’s release, he is required to serve a five-year term of supervised release and is ordered to pay $36,959 in restitution.

Authorities say an Omaha Police and FBI investigation determined Wilson drove a rented Infiniti sports car to a Bank of the West in Omaha on Aug. 16, 2019. Documents reveal that Wilson covered up one of the car’s license plates with dealer plates and was accompanied by another male identified as Skyler Sanders.

It is reported that Sanders allegedly walked into the Bank of the West and brandished a handgun while Wilson was waiting outside as the get-away driver. Documents reveal Sanders made the bank tellers give him $36,959 from the drawers.

After the robbery, officials say Wilson and Sanders fled in the Infiniti sports car before abandoning it a few blocks away from the bank. During the investigation, Wilson’s DNA was found on a black mask that was found inside the Infiniti. Sanders’ DNA was also found inside the vehicle.

While Wilson was sentenced on Oct. 19, Sanders’ bench trial ended on Sept. 1 and is awaiting a judgment.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the Lincoln Correctional Center near 3216 W. Van...
UPDATE: LFR responds to fire at LCC; one person transported to hospital
Lincoln Police responded to a crash that happened near Interstate 180 and Sun Valley Boulevard...
LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
LPD responds to knife-related assault in north Lincoln
Oklahoma cities, others join in effort to overturn McGirt
Week 9 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Oct. 22)

Latest News

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire near the 8900 block of Trader Court in far...
UPDATE: House struck by lightning, catches fire in northeast Lincoln
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northern Lancaster...
National Weather Service issues Flash Flood Warning for Lancaster County
Skye Parde, 38, of Nebraska City was sentenced on Oct. 20 for acquiring a controlled substance...
Former Nebraska City nurse sentenced for acquiring controlled substances by fraud
28-year-old assaults 24-year-old with a knife
28-year-old assaults 24-year-old with a knife