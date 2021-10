LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - UNK entered Saturday’s game against Lincoln ranked 12th in the country.

The Lopers improve to 7-1 on the year after a dominating home performance over Lincoln. UNK shut out Lincoln 56-0 at home. TJ Davis finished the day 3-5 for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

