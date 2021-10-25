Car with shotgun inside stolen in North Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are looking for a stolen car that has a shotgun and ammunition in the trunk.

Police took a report of a stolen car on Friday afternoon near the 1400 block of Makers Street, just north of 14th and Superior.

According to authorities, the car was stolen from the driveway of a 22-year-old man sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning. The victim left keys inside of the unlocked vehicle, which is a 2012 2-door Audi with Nebraska license plate: WIM274. A shotgun and ammunition were also left in the vehicle.

The vehicle is valued at $10,000.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to reach out to Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.