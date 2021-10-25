Advertisement

Chick-fil-A SouthPointe hosting fundraiser for family of a man who died on Highway 77

(Source: Chick-Fil-A (custom credit) | Source: Chick-Fil-A)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Chick-fil-A SouthPointe announced a fundraiser for the family of a man who died in a crash on Highway 77. Chick-fil-A SouthPointe will be giving 20% of the proceeds on all orders on Monday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., to Tim Beem’s family.

“A few days ago there was a tragic accident here in Lincoln on Highway 77 that claimed the life of a very dear friend of ours,” said Charlie Colón, Owner, on Facebook “Not only a friend of Chick-fil-A, but a family friend. Tim Beem was a wonderful person and friend to many...We have known the Beem family for many years and this is our small way of supporting them through this very difficult time.”

