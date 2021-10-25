Clearing skies and cool for Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska will be in between storm systems on Monday with sunshine developing and cool temperatures. Tuesday will be a warmer but a windy day with showers and thunderstorms developing late in the day and continuing Tuesday night. Showers and a few thunderstorms still expected on Wednesday.

Morning clouds should give way to mostly sunny skies by Monday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. East wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures will be a bit below average. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies for tonight with overnight lows around 40 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s Monday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny skies Tuesday morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon and windy. Highs will be in the mid 60s with south-southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible by Tuesday evening.

Windy and warmer Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Severe weather is possible late Tuesday into Wednesday, especially in south central Nebraska. Large hail appears to be the primary threat at this time.

Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible in south central Nebraska late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. (1011 Weather)

The heaviest rainfall with this next system will once again fall in eastern Nebraska.

Up to 1.50" of rain possible in eastern Nebraska Tuesday night through Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Occasional showers and t’storms for Wednesday and breezy. Drier conditions by the end of the week with seasonal temperatures.

At this time, Saturday looks very nice with sunshine with highs in the mid 60s. Halloween will be cooler and mainly dry.

More rain expected late Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry conditions for the weekend. (1011 Weather)

