Huskers Shutout Gophers On The Road

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Husker freshmen impress as the Nebraska soccer team (7-9-2, 3-5-2 Big Ten) took down Minnesota 2-0 at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium on Sunday afternoon to wrap up the 2021 season. The teams played a back and forth start to the half as both had opportunities to score early, but it was Nebraska who found the back of the net first.

In the 26th minute, freshman Abbey Schwarz scored the game-winner and her third career goal as she gathered a pass from fellow freshman Jordan Zade at the top of the penalty box, dribbled and scored into the top left corner of the net.

Zade now has four assists on the year. The Huskers took a 2-0 lead in the 29th minute as Schwarz shot a pass from near midfield that rolled into the left half of the penalty box, which was grabbed by freshman Sarah Weber, who took a shot past the Minnesota (8-6-3, 4-6-0 Big Ten) defense and scored.

This play marked Weber’s sixth goal of the year and Schwarz’ team-leading eighth assist. The second half was scoreless, and Nebraska finishes the year with a 6-1-1 record when leading at the half.

Offensively, NU held an 8-5 advantage in shots on goal, but the Gophers topped the Huskers in shots, 16-13. The Huskers had a strong showing on defense recording their sixth shutout of the year. Junior goalkeeper Makinzie Short, who played the entire 45 minutes, tallied her third shutout of the season and seventh of her career.

Short was joined by seniors Ashley Zugay and Grace Brown and freshmen Zade and Weber who also played the complete game. The Huskers were unable to qualify for the conference tournament that will take place Oct. 31-Nov. 7, but finish the year on a high note with three-straight wins against Big Ten opponents.

