Lincoln man arrested following stabbing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to an assault after a 24-year-old man said he was stabbed early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Starr Street, just south of 29th and Holdrege, and made contact with the victim.

The victim told police he was stabbed by the suspect, Kendrick Stabler, 28, following an argument.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for several stab wounds to his legs and back. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers processed the scene for evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Stabler was arrested for 2nd degree domestic assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

