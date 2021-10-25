Local butcher, grocers talk supply chain concerns and how it’s impacting their stores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re planning a Thanksgiving meal, now is the time to buy your family’s turkey or ham as supply chain experts say there’s a lot of uncertainty right now.

“On one hand we’re having a shortage of food supplies, people looking for more food.” UNL Supply Chain Management professor Erkut Sonmez said. “On the other hand we have actually food products that’s rotting or going bad in some containers.”

10/11 NOW called around to local grocers.

Leon’s Gourmet Grocers says they’re not anticipating a huge problem with supplies for Thanksgiving, but said where they’re seeing the biggest struggle is getting fresh meat.

Del Gould Meats, a Lincoln butcher shop said while they are seeing supply chain problems, they haven’t run into a crisis yet.

“We’ve got a pretty good supply of meat because we’ve kept multiple suppliers so if we’re short at one we can go to another,” Larry Feerhusen, the owner of Del Gould said.

Feerhusen said just because their freezers are full doesn’t mean he’s not worried.

“We think it could get worse, much worse,” Feerhusen said.

Feerhusen said often, the struggles they’re seeing aren’t in getting meat itself, but packing or shipping supplies and truck drivers to transport products.

The biggest message he wants to send is that panic buying will only make the situation worse.

“We’ll have a supply for everybody if you just come in once a week and buy what you need,” Feerhusen said. “If you have everyone rushing in that will put a strain on our supply system.”

The one exception - Thanksgiving planning.

“If you know what’s on your menu get it now and freeze it or if it’s vacuum sealed, it should sit in the fridge until then,” Feerhusen said.

10/11 NOW also spoke to a representative from Hy-Vee’s corporate office. They said Hy-Vee stores have been able to stock up and aren’t concerned about shortages or supply chain problems.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.