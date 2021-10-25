Local law enforcement honored in new memorial funded entirely by community donations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A memorial three years in the making was finally unveiled Sunday evening.

You’ll now see it outside the Hall of Justice. Three large marble monuments bearing the names and pictures of ten law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Officers and deputies past and present came together Sunday night to dedicate the memorial to those officers and their loved ones.

“Seven Lincoln police officers and three Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies made a career decision to pin on that badge,” Dale Johnson who spoke at the event said. “They lost their lives performing that service.”

Speakers included Lt. Governor Mike Foley, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lancaster County Commissioner Rick Vest, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner and Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins.

Vest, gave an emotional speech sharing how much he cares for the officers and deputies he works with.

“We honor those ten who gave their lives,” Vest said. “But also every single officer who pins on that badge every day.”

Wager and Ewins read the names of the fallen officers.

Ewins calling any day an officer dies “the darkest day.”

Gaylor Baird recalled the recent passing of Investigator Mario Herrera, who was shot while serving a search warrant in August 2020. He died September 7 after fighting for his life at UNMC. The mayor adding that the memorial doesn’t just honor Herrera and the others, but their families as well.

“We will continue to stand by their families,” Gaylor Baird Said. “To those that are here tonight we again share our deepest condolences.”

One of those loved ones in attendance is retired LPD Captain Allen Soukup. His dad, Detective Lt. Frank Soukup, was killed in the line of duty in 1966.

“My dad always said treat people with respect and honesty and you’ll succeed in your job,” Soukup said.

Soukup, who played an integral role in creating the state memorial in Grand Island said the recognition is meaningful, even decades after his father’s passing.

“I’m sure all the families here today feel a great sense of pride and honor,” Soukup said.

That’s the message the committee who helped create the memorial wanted to send.

“Talking to family members we heard from family of officers who thought nobody remembered because there was nothing to honor them, " LPD Sgt. Max Hubka said. “Playing a role in hearing their stories was the most gratifying part.”

The entire memorial was paid for by community donations, Hubka said they can’t thank their generous donors enough.

