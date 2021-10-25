More than 130lbs of pot, loaded gun recovered in I-80 traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two South Carolina men were arrested after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol located more than 130 pounds of marijuana and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Around 1:50 p.m. Friday, October 22, a trooper observed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander following another vehicle too closely on I-80 near Aurora, at mile marker 327.

During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search revealed 132 pounds of marijuana in several duffel bags in the rear of the vehicle. The trooper also located a loaded handgun in the passenger door compartment.

The driver, Darius Rice, 24, and passenger, Alexus Webber, 21, both of Columbia, South Carolina, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, no drug tax stamp, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation.

Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

