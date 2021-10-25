Nebraska men’s basketball team starts 2-game preseason schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska men’s basketball team starts its 2-game preseason schedule this week. The Huskers host Peru State with a 6:00 p.m. start at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg, who’s entering his third year with the Huskers, says his team is anxious to compete in front of its fans again. The Huskers played the 2020-21 season inside closed arenas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska is picked to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten this winter. However, the Huskers have an increase of talent on the roster with ten newcomers. Among the freshmen is Bryce McGowens, who is the first five-star prospect to sign with Nebraska.

Nebraska also plays Colorado during exhibition play. The Huskers and Buffaloes will meet on Sunday in Lincoln.

