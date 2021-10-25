Remains found in Plattsmouth identified as man missing since February 2020

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Plattsmouth Police and the Nebraska State Patrol have confirmed that the human remains found during an Oct. 20 search of Rhylander Park were those of 29-year-old Dalton Berens of Plattsmouth.

Officials say the human remains were located in a heavily wooded area of the park and forensic analysis has positively identified the body as Berens.

Berens had been missing since Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 — the day after Super Bowl LIV. He was engaged and living in Plattsmouth with his fiance at the time of his disappearance, the release states.

“Dalton went missing a year-and-a-half ago. We took our best leads at the time and followed up on them, a lot of info. All our best guesses haven’t worked out so we took a step back recently — a new approach,” Matt Watson said last week, a detective with the Plattsmouth Police.

That new approach, using cadaver dogs, eventually led to the discovery of Berens’ remains.

PPD and NSP investigators tell 6 News that they are still investigating into the cause of death and the circumstances leading up to his disappearance.

