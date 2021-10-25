Advertisement

Remains found in Plattsmouth identified as man missing since February 2020

Dalton Berens hasd been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities have...
Dalton Berens hasd been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities have confirmed remains found in Rhylander Park last week are those of Berens.(Plattsmouth Police Department)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Plattsmouth Police and the Nebraska State Patrol have confirmed that the human remains found during an Oct. 20 search of Rhylander Park were those of 29-year-old Dalton Berens of Plattsmouth.

Officials say the human remains were located in a heavily wooded area of the park and forensic analysis has positively identified the body as Berens.

Berens had been missing since Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 — the day after Super Bowl LIV. He was engaged and living in Plattsmouth with his fiance at the time of his disappearance, the release states.

“Dalton went missing a year-and-a-half ago. We took our best leads at the time and followed up on them, a lot of info. All our best guesses haven’t worked out so we took a step back recently — a new approach,” Matt Watson said last week, a detective with the Plattsmouth Police.

That new approach, using cadaver dogs, eventually led to the discovery of Berens’ remains.

PPD and NSP investigators tell 6 News that they are still investigating into the cause of death and the circumstances leading up to his disappearance.

