Tuesday Forecast: Here comes the rain...and wind...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a dry start to the work week, we are turning our attention to the potential for another round of severe storms and heavy rain across parts of the state as we head into the day on Tuesday and Wednesday as a vigorous upper level trough swings through central and southern plains.

Into Monday evening, the weather should remain fairly quiet with variable cloudiness across the state. In Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, mostly clear skies are expected tonight and through most of the overnight hours. Clouds are expected to be on the increase as we head into the day on Tuesday. It appears that low clouds could develop across the area under a temperature inversion which would hold temperatures back for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. Not everyone will see clouds though as parts of south central and southwestern should see some sunshine into Tuesday afternoon. Clouds will increase for most everyone towards Tuesday evening though as thunderstorms develop across parts of western Nebraska. Showers and thunderstorms are then forecast to propagate to the east from Tuesday evening into Tuesday night with showers and thunderstorms then expected to impact eastern Nebraska through most of the day on Wednesday before tapering off from west to east into early Thursday morning.

The SPC has outlined much of central and eastern Nebraska under a marginal and slight risk for severe weather for Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. The primary threat with potentially strong storms would be large hail up to around 1″ in diameter as well as 60 MPH wind gusts to go along with areas of locally heavy rain.

Eastern Nebraska is again under the gun for the potential for some heavy rain through most of the day on Wednesday. Models are indicating that around 1″ to 2″ of additional rainfall will be possible - adding to our already soggy situation from our weekend rain.

Temperatures into Tuesday morning should generally sit a few degrees above average for most thanks to southeasterly winds overnight tonight that will be increasing. Look for morning lows to generally sit in the low to mid 40s for most of the state.

Ahead of the upper level trough, temperatures will try and warm up on Tuesday afternoon but will be hindered by potential cloud cover through the day. Look for highs to range from the upper 50s to the upper 70s across the state by the afternoon, with the warmest readings in southwestern Nebraska where they should see a good amount of sunshine into the afternoon.

Wind will also be an issue on Tuesday as southeasterly winds will increase ahead of our approaching upper level trough. Look for southeasterly winds at 10 to 20 MPH by the morning, with winds increasing to 15 to 30 MPH by the afternoon with wind gusts up to 40 MPH or more possible across the state.

The extended forecast keeps the breezy to windy conditions around through the day on Wednesday with wet weather expected for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. Winds turn more to the north and northwest into Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures holding in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures look to rebound into the mid 60s for game day on Saturday with overall pleasant conditions expected. A dry cold front is then expected to hold temperatures down into the upper 40s to low 50s for Sunday and Monday of next week.

