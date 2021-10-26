Advertisement

Bon Iver coming to Pinewood Bowl Theater June 18

Bon Iver announced their return to the road on Monday with a 23-date US tour, and one of their...
Bon Iver announced their return to the road on Monday with a 23-date US tour, and one of their stops will be Lincoln.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bon Iver announced their return to the road on Monday with a 23-date US tour, and one of their stops will be Lincoln. Bon Iver, featuring Bonny Light Horseman, will be coming to the Pinewood Bowl Theater on June 18. Tickets will be on Sale Friday at Noon.

For more information, please visit boniver.org/tour. Tickets subject to applicable service charges. Event time and date subject to change.

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster App on a mobile device. The Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office is open on Tuesdays from 11AM-3PM. If you have further questions, please call the Ticket Office at 402.904.5641 and leave a voice message or email boxoffice@pinnaclebankarena.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire near the 8900 block of Trader Court in far...
UPDATE: House struck by lightning, catches fire in northeast Lincoln
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northern Lancaster...
National Weather Service issues Flash Flood Warning for Lancaster County
2-alarm house fire near 49th & Randolph Sts
LFR responds to Sunday night house fire
Good Life Halfsy
UPDATE: Good Life Halfsy called off due to weather; virtual race to replace event
Skye Parde, 38, of Nebraska City was sentenced on Oct. 20 for acquiring a controlled substance...
Former Nebraska City nurse sentenced for acquiring controlled substances by fraud

Latest News

Child Advocacy Center unveils $5.2M expansion to building, partnerships
Child Advocacy Center unveils $5.2M expansion to building, partnerships
New Nebraska DMV service tracks driver’s license and ID deliveries
Jury finds Jake Gonzalez guilty of child abuse resulting in death, terroristic threats.
Jury finds Jake Gonzalez guilty of child abuse resulting in death, terroristic threats
Temperatures by Tuesday afternoon will range from the upper 50s to the upper 70s across the...
Tuesday Forecast: Here comes the rain...and wind...