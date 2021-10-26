Advertisement

Expect changes on Highway 2 due to beltway construction

Part of Phase 4 for the area near S. 120th Street and Highway 2 will require construction crews...
Part of Phase 4 for the area near S. 120th Street and Highway 2 will require construction crews to change traffic from the eastbound lanes to the newly paved westbound lanes. That could happen anytime this week depending on weather.(Madison Pitsch)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is completing Phase 3 of construction on the Lincoln South Beltway’s East Interchange and getting ready to move into Phase 4.

Part of Phase 4 for the area near S. 120th Street and Highway 2 will require construction crews to change traffic from the eastbound lanes to the newly paved westbound lanes. That could happen anytime this week depending on weather.

“It allows us to remove the rest of existing pavement and continue earthwork operations and moving all that dirt,” said Curt Mueting, the Construction Engineer for District 1 with NDOT. “Hopefully that goes through fall and winter as long as the weather holds out.”

There have been several accidents in that area already, as traffic goes head to head. Mueting emphasized the importance of being alert while driving.

“When you see road construction ahead, it means something,” said Mueting. “It means you need to pay attention a little bit more, slow your speed down, for sure drop your phone down and not be on that. Do not be distracted.”

The entire Lincoln South Beltway Project is slated to be complete by May of 2024. NDOT estimates the work on Highway 2 will be done by May of 2023.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-alarm house fire near 49th & Randolph Sts
LFR responds to Sunday night house fire
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire near the 8900 block of Trader Court in far...
UPDATE: House struck by lightning, catches fire in northeast Lincoln
LLCHD reports one more death from COVID-19
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northern Lancaster...
National Weather Service issues Flash Flood Warning for Lancaster County

Latest News

Lincoln’s largest office building sells
Clouds, rain, and thunderstorms are expected to roll across the state through most of the day...
Wednesday Forecast: More windy, wet weather into Wednesday
The Directed Health Measure, with mask requirement, has been extended through Nov. 24.
DHM extended through Nov. 24
Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible Tuesday night across the eastern half of the...
Windy and cool on Tuesday with rain and thunderstorms late