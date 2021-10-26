Expect changes on Highway 2 due to beltway construction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is completing Phase 3 of construction on the Lincoln South Beltway’s East Interchange and getting ready to move into Phase 4.

Part of Phase 4 for the area near S. 120th Street and Highway 2 will require construction crews to change traffic from the eastbound lanes to the newly paved westbound lanes. That could happen anytime this week depending on weather.

“It allows us to remove the rest of existing pavement and continue earthwork operations and moving all that dirt,” said Curt Mueting, the Construction Engineer for District 1 with NDOT. “Hopefully that goes through fall and winter as long as the weather holds out.”

There have been several accidents in that area already, as traffic goes head to head. Mueting emphasized the importance of being alert while driving.

“When you see road construction ahead, it means something,” said Mueting. “It means you need to pay attention a little bit more, slow your speed down, for sure drop your phone down and not be on that. Do not be distracted.”

The entire Lincoln South Beltway Project is slated to be complete by May of 2024. NDOT estimates the work on Highway 2 will be done by May of 2023.

