HS Volleyball Subdistricts: Highlights & Scores (Mon, Oct. 25)

Wahoo outside hitter Mya Larson is the school's all-time kills leader.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2021 NSAA volleyball post-season began on Monday. Listed below are scores from across the state.

NSAA Playoffs

Class A

District A-1

North Platte def. Omaha South, 25-7, 25-10, 25-9

District A-2

Omaha North def. Omaha Benson, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15

District A-3

Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha Bryan, 25-14, 25-4, 25-6

Class C1

Sub-district C1-1

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-13, 25-21, 25-13

Omaha Roncalli def. Boys Town, 25-10, 25-10, 25-8

Sub-district C1-2

Syracuse def. Conestoga, 25-5, 25-10, 25-4

Sub-district C1-3

Fairbury def. Auburn, 25-14, 25-15, 25-16

Falls City def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 25-12, 25-23

Sub-district C1-4

Lincoln Christian def. Milford, 25-15, 25-11, 18-25, 25-18

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-10, 25-16

Malcolm def. Raymond Central, 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19

Sub-district C1-5

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15

Wahoo def. Douglas County West, 25-20, 25-20, 13-25, 25-14

Sub-district C1-6

Logan View def. Arlington, 28-30, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16

North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21

West Point-Beemer def. Fort Calhoun, 19-25, 25-4, 25-18, 25-10

Sub-district C1-7

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Winnebago, 25-9, 25-20, 25-14

Battle Creek def. Wayne, 25-22, 23-25, 29-31, 25-14, 15-9

Sub-district C1-8

Boone Central def. Madison, 25-14, 25-15, 25-9

Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central, 25-9, 25-10, 25-14

Columbus Scotus def. David City, 25-13, 26-24, 25-18

Sub-district C1-9

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Central City, 25-7, 25-8, 25-8

St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-23, 25-18, 25-9

Sub-district C1-10

Gothenburg def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18

Kearney Catholic def. Minden, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19

Minden def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-4, 25-10

Sub-district C1-11

Ainsworth def. Valentine, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18

Ord def. O’Neill, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19

Sub-district C1-12

Mitchell def. Hershey, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20

Ogallala def. Chadron, 24-26, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-8

Class C2

Sub-district C2-1

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-18, 25-19, 25-15

Weeping Water def. Cornerstone Christian, 28-30, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-11

Yutan def. Weeping Water, 25-8, 25-11, 25-13

Sub-district C2-2

Homer def. Omaha Nation, 25-14, 25-15, 25-11

Oakland-Craig def. Homer, 25-15, 25-8, 25-8

Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12

Sub-district C2-3

Centennial def. Freeman, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16

Palmyra def. Tri County, 25-12, 25-17, 25-13

Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 24-26, 25-20, 25-15, 25-17

Sub-district C2-4

Guardian Angels def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-19, 25-17, 24-26, 25-17

Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13

Sub-district C2-5

Crofton def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-11, 27-25

Wakefield def. Ponca, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 15-7

Sub-district C2-6

Sandy Creek def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15

Superior def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-10, 25-8

Sutton def. Thayer Central, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18

Sub-district C2-7

Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18

Norfolk Catholic def. Fullerton, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15

Sub-district C2-8

Blue Hill def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-8, 25-13

Centura def. Wood River, 25-16, 18-25, 25-22, 25-19

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-22, 25-12, 25-15

Sub-district C2-9

Burwell def. Arcadia-Loup City, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11

West Holt def. North Central, 23-25, 25-22, 25-13, 13-25, 15-8

Sub-district C2-10

Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-11, 25-18

South Loup def. Southern Valley, 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 16-25, 15-12

Sub-district C2-11

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-7, 25-17, 25-15

Perkins County def. Sutherland, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10

Sub-district C2-12

Bayard def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-8, 25-17

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18

Class D1

Sub-district D1-1

Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14

Southern def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23

Sub-district D1-2

Archbishop Bergan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20

Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-14, 25-15

Sub-district D1-3

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Red Cloud, 25-12, 25-6, 25-14

Meridian def. Deshler, 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17

Sub-district D1-4

Dorchester def. McCool Junction, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15, 19-25, 15-13

Heartland def. Harvard, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18

Sub-district D1-5

Aquinas def. Cross County, 25-21, 25-23, 25-14

East Butler def. Twin River, 16-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-21

Nebraska Christian def. East Butler, 25-14, 25-11, 25-8

Sub-district D1-6

Howells/Dodge def. Summerland, 21-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-23

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18

Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-10, 25-23

Sub-district D1-7

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Osmond, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23

Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-8, 25-5, 25-15

Wausa def. Tri County Northeast, 17-25, 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 15-12

Sub-district D1-8

Creighton def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 25-19, 25-10

Plainview def. Boyd County, 25-16, 21-25, 13-25, 25-20, 15-6

Plainview def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-15, 25-20

Sub-district D1-9

Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-18, 28-30, 25-15, 26-24

Sub-district D1-10

Central Valley def. Twin Loup, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20

Pleasanton def. Ravenna, 25-10, 25-18, 25-15

Sub-district D1-11

Overton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-18, 25-13, 25-12

Sandhills Valley def. Maxwell, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 25-14

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22

Sub-district D1-12

Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15

Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10

Class D2

Sub-district D2-1

Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 17-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-9

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-8, 25-7

Sub-district D2-2

Exeter/Milligan def. Friend, 25-15, 25-12, 25-9

Parkview Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 15-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 16-14

Sub-district D2-3

High Plains Community def. Giltner, 25-19, 25-9, 25-20

Osceola def. Hampton, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13

Sub-district D2-4

Humphrey St. Francis def. Winside, 25-7, 25-16, 25-10

Riverside def. Randolph, 25-23, 27-29, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9

Winside def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-11, 25-15

Sub-district D2-5

CWC def. Santee, 25-11, 25-22, 25-15

Stuart def. CWC, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18

Wynot def. St. Mary’s, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20

Sub-district D2-6

Franklin def. Silver Lake, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

Lawrence-Nelson def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-18, 25-11, 25-12

Sub-district D2-7

Anselmo-Merna def. Palmer, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11

Ansley-Litchfield def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-9, 25-10, 25-15

Palmer def. Elba, 17-25, 12-25, 29-27, 25-15, 15-10

Sub-district D2-8

Loomis def. Bertrand, 25-23, 25-12, 25-23

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-20, 25-17, 25-11

Medicine Valley def. Brady, 25-23, 25-12, 25-23

Sub-district D2-9

Paxton def. Wallace, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-8

Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-16, 25-5, 25-15

Sub-district D2-10

Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17, 18-25, 15-12

Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-15

Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 25-17, 26-24, 25-13

Sub-district D2-11

Garden County def. Potter-Dix, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14

Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-15, 25-20

South Platte def. Leyton, 23-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-22

Sub-district D2-12

Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9, 25-19

