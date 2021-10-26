Advertisement

Lincoln’s largest office building sells

(Jared Austin)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keating Resources reported that they have sold the Gold’s Building at the center of downtown Lincoln.

The 322,536 square foot structure covering nearly an entire city block is Lincoln’s largest privately-owned office building. The building sold for $5,000,000 less than two years after Keating Resources the building in December 2019 for $2,300,000. The buyer is an entity led by Lincoln investor Mike Works.

10/11 NOW spoke with Mike Works, who’s part of the partnership “1033 GOLDS LLC” that purchased the Gold’s Building.

“We’re excited for the future, and to work with the City of Lincoln on redevelopment possibilities for the building,” said Mike Works.

Works wouldn’t go into too many details about the purchase, telling 10/11 NOW he hopes to have more information available sometime next week, but said it’s fair to say it’ll include some permanent multi-family residences.

