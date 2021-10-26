Advertisement

LPD: Man has knives & meth in truck during traffic stop in northeast Lincoln

Jason Densberger
Jason Densberger(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An officer with the Lincoln Police Department found knives, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in northeast Lincoln.

On Monday, around 6 p.m., LPD said an officer saw a maroon 1998 Chevy pickup with in-transit papers that were expired driving near 40th and Adams.

According to police, the truck parked nearby and the officer contacted the driver, 45-year-old Jason Densberger.

Police said the officer learned that Densberger was driving on a suspended license and he was taken into custody.

LPD said while searching Densberger, the officer found a knife with a 3 ¾ inch blade in his pants pocket and $150 cash.

During a search of the truck, officers located 19.3 grams of methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value around $1,200, drug paraphernalia, as well as four more knives concealed throughout the truck with blades between 4 ½ and 6 inches long, according to police.

Officers said when Densberger was contacted, a 16-year-old was seated in the front passenger seat.

Densberger was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug law, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension and child abuse.

